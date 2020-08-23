WEISS - Richard L., M.D.
August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gina (nee Seastedt) Weiss; loving father of Jeffrey S. (Sandy) Weiss, Tammy (Jim) Young, and Cindy (Rob) Atherholt; cherished grandfather of Jennifer C. (John) Laws, Gina V. "Tory" Igoe, Emerson E. Igoe and Alexandra M. Weiss; dear brother of Donald J. (Merle) Weiss and Dianne Weiss Raulson. A Graveside Service will be held Friday afternoon, August 28th at 2 o'clock at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestream at (https://my.gather.app/remember/richard-weiss
). Due to COVID-19 limitations, anyone wishing to attend in person must RSVP to beachtuyn@beachtuynfh.com by Wednesday, August 26th. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or the AMD Foundation (macular.org/how-donate
). Condolences may be shared at www.beachtuynfh.com