Richard L. WEISS M.D.
WEISS - Richard L., M.D.
August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gina (nee Seastedt) Weiss; loving father of Jeffrey S. (Sandy) Weiss, Tammy (Jim) Young, and Cindy (Rob) Atherholt; cherished grandfather of Jennifer C. (John) Laws, Gina V. "Tory" Igoe, Emerson E. Igoe and Alexandra M. Weiss; dear brother of Donald J. (Merle) Weiss and Dianne Weiss Raulson. A Graveside Service will be held Friday afternoon, August 28th at 2 o'clock at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestream at (https://my.gather.app/remember/richard-weiss). Due to COVID-19 limitations, anyone wishing to attend in person must RSVP to beachtuyn@beachtuynfh.com by Wednesday, August 26th. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the AMD Foundation (macular.org/how-donate). Condolences may be shared at www.beachtuynfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 632-1174
