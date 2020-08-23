1/
Richard N. "Rick" SCHWOCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWOCK - Richard N. "Rick"
Of Wheatfield, NY August 15, 2020 born and raised in Syracuse, NY where he met and married his beloved wife Joan (Trini) of 51 years and raised their two sons Adam (Alicia) and Jason. He was employed at the G.M. Fisher Body plant as a tool and die maker. Later he was transferred to the Tonawanda Engine Plant which brought a move to Wheatfield, NY. After his retirement he loved spending time with his three adoring grandchildren Vivian, Logan and Daniel. Rick was predeceased by his parents Norman and Lottie Schwock. He is survived by sisters Susan (John) Nawrocki and Sandra March and brother Raymond (Claudia). He is survived by several nieces and nephews. A Christian Mass attended by family will be held at the Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY on Friday, August 28th at 1:00 PM. Rick was a Vietnam Veteran and was grateful for the support he received from the Veterans Administration after contracting A.L.S. He was also a grateful recipient of in home Hospice care, memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice or the A.L.S. Assn. Please share online condolences at
www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved