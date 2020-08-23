SCHWOCK - Richard N. "Rick"Of Wheatfield, NY August 15, 2020 born and raised in Syracuse, NY where he met and married his beloved wife Joan (Trini) of 51 years and raised their two sons Adam (Alicia) and Jason. He was employed at the G.M. Fisher Body plant as a tool and die maker. Later he was transferred to the Tonawanda Engine Plant which brought a move to Wheatfield, NY. After his retirement he loved spending time with his three adoring grandchildren Vivian, Logan and Daniel. Rick was predeceased by his parents Norman and Lottie Schwock. He is survived by sisters Susan (John) Nawrocki and Sandra March and brother Raymond (Claudia). He is survived by several nieces and nephews. A Christian Mass attended by family will be held at the Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY on Friday, August 28th at 1:00 PM. Rick was a Vietnam Veteran and was grateful for the support he received from the Veterans Administration after contracting A.L.S. He was also a grateful recipient of in home Hospice care, memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice or the A.L.S. Assn. Please share online condolences at