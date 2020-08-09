LORING - Richard Peter
Age 84, July 30, 2020, of Lockport, NY. Beloved husband of Bonnie Gail (nee Blatchford) Loring; brother of the late Philip B. (late Barbara) Loring Jr.; dear brother-in-law of Cheryl (Donald) Bliss; dear uncle of Ann (Michael) Swezey, Mark (Kathy) Loring, Michael (Julie) Bliss and Steven Bliss. Richard was a true gentleman, a man who was gracious, well-liked and put everyone before himself. Private services. Interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com