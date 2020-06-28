Richard S. McKIRCHY
McKIRCHY - Richard S.
June 11, 2020, loving husband of Virgina McKirchy, Rich and Virginia were happily married for 37 years; cherished father of Raphael (Melissa) McKirchy, Brendan (Sara) McKirchy, and Brigid McKirchy (James Wescott); beloved grandfather of Josiah, Cassie, Jeremiah, Ben, Adrian and Maire; brother of Carol Johnson and the late Mary Pat, Marcia McKirchy, Jim McKirchy, Tom McKirchy and John McKirchy; son of the late Orrin and Margaret McKirchy. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 29, at Love Joy Church, 5423 Genesee St., Lancaster, NY 14086, at 5 PM. A reception will follow at Island Park, 5565 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. If desired, donations may be made in Richard's name to Love Joy Church - Mission Department, 5423 Genesee St., Lancaster, NY 14086. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
