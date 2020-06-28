ZYGMUNT - Richard S.
June 24, 2020, of Grand Island; husband of the late Judith A. (née Castanza) Zygmunt; father of Emmy Lou Zygmunt, Holly (née Zygmunt) Olmstead, Ryan Zygmunt, Dana Rae Zygmunt, Kaylee Ann Zygmunt and Noah Zygmunt; grandfather of Jill Olmstead; brother of Marcy Jendras. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home 1950 Whitehaven Rd. Grand Island. Private graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Museum of Science Astronomy Program c/o Marisa Wigglesworth. You are invited to gather with the Zygmunt family at their home at 2371 Second St., Grand Island, Monday at 3 PM. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.