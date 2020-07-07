WILLIAMS - Richard, Jr.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Regina J. (nee Simmons) Williams; devoted father of LaShawn Williams, Robin Williams, Valerie (Kenneth) Rankin, Jasmine Williams and Briana Williams; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving son of the late Richard Sr. and Mary Alice (nee Thompson) Williams; dear brother of Malinda Williams, Clifton Williams, Althea (Mike) Little and the late Renee (James) Parks. Relatives and Friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.), on Friday from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store