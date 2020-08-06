1/
Ricky BENNETT
BENNETT - Ricky
August, 5, 2020 of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory. Beloved husband of Denise "Dese" Seneca Bennett. Loving father of Vicki, Little-Fawn (Frank Dibosky), Amber (James "J.J." White), Allison (Late Benjamin Armstrong), Robin Jones, Kaely Logan (Wyatt Jones), Kloei Logan and the late Running Deer Bennett. Grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and best friend Bella. Brother of Neal, Lanny Bennett, Yolaine John, Cheryl Garlow and the late Veronica Baldwin, Corrine Martin, Carlton "Jack" and Laverne Bennett. Friends may call at the family residence 1341 Bush Rd. Cattaraugus Seneca Territory where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 am. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, N. Collins, NY.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
the family residence
Funeral services provided by
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
716-337-2632
