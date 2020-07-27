DeGAIN - Rita M. (nee Zimmerman)
Graciously found ultimate peace on July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" DeGain; loving mother of Edward (Linda) DeGain, Susan Holden and the late Kathleen Petrik; adored grandmother of Fonda Dawn (David), Christopher (Sabrina), Andrea (Dennis), Tyler (Adelina), Jenny (Sean), and the late Brett; treasured great-grandmother of Jonathan, Hailey, Lauren, Brett, Ella, Jack and Juliette; sister and best friend of Mary Zimmerman. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 9 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in Rita's memory to SPCA Serving Erie County or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Rita's legendary strength, faith, and spirit inspired her family for nearly a century. From a childhood marred by the Great Depression, to bucking traditional gender-roles by going to work as a young teenager in the 1930's and worked at Kleinhans Clothing Company for majority of her life. Rita's toughness, tenacity, and perseverance invariably remained her hallmarks. Iron-willed as her character was, Rita's heart and soul were nonetheless among the purest, gentlest, and most compassionate. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Rita's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com