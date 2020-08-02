LASKOWSKI - Robert A. and Suzanne M. (nee Setlock)
Robert, March 30, 2012, age 67, Suzanne, July 14, 2020, age 77, of Hudson, FL. Dearest parents of Kimberly A. (Michael) DiBello and Robert J. (Jennifer) Laskowski; dear grandparents of Alissa (Louis) Sundquist, Haley Laskowski and Cole Laskowski; great-grandparents of Emma Sundquist; also survived by Suzanne's brother John (Christine) Setlock. Predeceased by Robert's parents Edmund and Helen (nee Slavik) Pietraszak and Suzanne's parents John and Mildred (nee Weinaug) Setlock. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 8th, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca. at 10 AM. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.