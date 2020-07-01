Robert A. DeVRIES
DeVRIES - Robert A.
June 27, 2020, age 64, of Port Jervis, NY. Beloved son of the late Chris and Elizabeth (nee Bakelaar) DeVries; loving father of Victoria DeVries and Colin DeVries of Stroudsburg, PA; caring brother of Richard E. (Lorraine Metz) DeVries, Lancaster, NY, Judith (William) Talmadge, Matamoras, PA, Nancy (Nancy Brown) DeVries, Matamoras, PA and late Christy (late Michael) Kessock, Virginia Beach, VA; dear uncle of Aaron (Janie), Amiee Kessock, Artel (Om), Christopher (Amber) DeVries, Samantha (Cody Allhiser) and Alexander Talmadge. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Family and friends are invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Robert was a Vietnam era Army veteran and a former member of the Maghogomock Hook & Ladder in Port Jervis, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NY State Veterans Home, Batavia, NY. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY 14086
(716) 683-4499
