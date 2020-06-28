REYNOLDS - Robert A.
Of Lancaster, NY, entered into rest June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith E. (nee Baumgartner) Reynolds; devoted father of Tami (Mark) Vogel, Richard Reynolds (Melissa Street) and Butch Reynolds (Amy Kemper); cherished grandfather of Tyler, Lyndsay, Addison, Jaxon, Brandon, Harrison, Zachary, and Mya; adored great-grandfather of Leland; loving son of the late Homer and Helen Reynolds; dear brother of Barbara Gannon, the late Homer (Charlene) Reynolds, and Patrick (Julie) Reynolds; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.), on Thursday from 2-5 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Pursuant to NYS guidelines 25% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Of Lancaster, NY, entered into rest June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith E. (nee Baumgartner) Reynolds; devoted father of Tami (Mark) Vogel, Richard Reynolds (Melissa Street) and Butch Reynolds (Amy Kemper); cherished grandfather of Tyler, Lyndsay, Addison, Jaxon, Brandon, Harrison, Zachary, and Mya; adored great-grandfather of Leland; loving son of the late Homer and Helen Reynolds; dear brother of Barbara Gannon, the late Homer (Charlene) Reynolds, and Patrick (Julie) Reynolds; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.), on Thursday from 2-5 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Pursuant to NYS guidelines 25% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.