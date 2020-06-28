Robert A. REYNOLDS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REYNOLDS - Robert A.
Of Lancaster, NY, entered into rest June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith E. (nee Baumgartner) Reynolds; devoted father of Tami (Mark) Vogel, Richard Reynolds (Melissa Street) and Butch Reynolds (Amy Kemper); cherished grandfather of Tyler, Lyndsay, Addison, Jaxon, Brandon, Harrison, Zachary, and Mya; adored great-grandfather of Leland; loving son of the late Homer and Helen Reynolds; dear brother of Barbara Gannon, the late Homer (Charlene) Reynolds, and Patrick (Julie) Reynolds; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.), on Thursday from 2-5 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Pursuant to NYS guidelines 25% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved