Robert Alvin MORNINGSTAR
MORNINGSTAR - Robert Alvin
Age 95, of North Tonawanda, passed away August 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Robert was the son of Alvin and Lillian (Kibbler) (Lee); beloved husband for 71 years to Rita (nee Zukowski) Morningstar; loving father of Bruce (Cheryl), Wayne (Carol), Robert (Katie), and James (Lisa) Morningstar; father of the late Lynn and Kenneth Morningstar; proud grandfather of Jason (Heather), Gloria (Fred) Seiler, Jeffrey (Amy), Keith, James, Sara, and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Alvin (Margaret) Morningstar and the late Patricia Gebauer; also several nieces and nephews. Robert was a 1943 Graduate of Parker High School, Clarence, where he excelled in Varsity Track and Soccer. Robert was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran who survived the third day of the Normandy Invasion. He was Honorably Discharged and awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and WWII Victory Medal. He retired from Sealtest and Upstate Milk Corp. Funeral Services are private. Memorials may be made to the WoundedWarriorProject.org. The family wishes to thank the Dedicated Staff of Northgate Manor Nursing Home for their kindness in caring for their parents.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
