Maisano - Robert C. "Bob"
Of Lake View, unexpectedly July 10, 2020. Devoted fiancé of Cheryl Ross and husband of late Christine A. Maisano; beloved son of Samuel G. and Marian (nee Nuara) Maisano; Treasured father of Joseph (Ashley) Maisano; cherished grandfather of Olivia and Cameron; dear stepfather of Katherine (Vernon) Stephan and Kimberly (Grace) Ross; loving brother of Rev. Richard J. (Donna) Maisano; also survived by his dear furbaby, Bud, aunts, cousins and numerous friends he met through his nearly 30 years coaching little league and 25 years working for Niagara Mohawk/National Grid and serving as Vice-President of the Retiree's Club. Friends will be received Thursday from 3-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 AM. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, please wear appropriate facial coverings and practice social distancing. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences, donations, and streaming of the visitation and funeral for anyone who would prefer to attend remotely are available at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com