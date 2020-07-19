1/1
Robert C. SIPPEL DDS
SIPPEL
SIPPEL - Robert C. Dds
April 24, 2020, husband of Faith (Mahaney) Sippel; father of R. Thomas (Stephanie), Paul (Debbie), Matthew (Lisa), Stephen (Carol), Edward (Erin) Sippel and the late Rosemary (James) Biddle; also survived by 17 grandchildren; brother of David (Sandra) and the late Dr. H. William (Mary) Sippel. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, on Friday, July 24, at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to the Dr. Robert C. Sippel Scholarship Fund at Canisius High School. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
