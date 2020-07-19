Dear Faith and all the Sippel boys, Don and I are truly saddened by Bobs passing. What a wonderful and kind man! A true Christian and wonderful neighbor. We will always remember when he stopped over and had a beer with

Don. It didnt happen a lot, but when it did he was always so special. May God bless you at this sad time. MaryBerh and Don Orsolits









