Robert C. SIPPEL DDS
1929 - 2020
SIPPEL
SIPPEL - Robert C. Dds
April 24, 2020, husband of Faith (Mahaney) Sippel; father of R. Thomas (Stephanie), Paul (Debbie), Matthew (Lisa), Stephen (Carol), Edward (Erin) Sippel and the late Rosemary (James) Biddle; also survived by 17 grandchildren; brother of David (Sandra) and the late Dr. H. William (Mary) Sippel. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, on Friday, July 24, at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to the Dr. Robert C. Sippel Scholarship Fund at Canisius High School. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home- Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY 14210
(716) 825-4454
Memories & Condolences
17 entries
May 15, 2020
Mrs. Sippel and family, I was so sorry to hear of Dr. Sippel's passing. He was such a kind man, there are so many wonderful memories of happy times with Harry and my mom. Your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cary Munschauer
Friend
May 5, 2020
Dear Aunt Faith and Sippel cousins, Uncle Bob was truly one of the greats. He opened his heart and his home to us and gave us memories that we will cherish forever. We look forward to celebrating his life with all of you. Love, Tricia Mahaney
Tricia Mahaney
Family
April 28, 2020
Dear Aunt Faith and Sippel Cousins,
Im so sorry to hear about Uncle Bob. He was a true family man. Our summers on Crescent Beach are memories I will always cherish. I wish we could all be together now but look forward to the day we can celebrate a life well lived.
Love, Mary Mahaney
Mary Mahaney
Family
April 28, 2020
Dear Aunt Faith and our Sippel cousins, we are so sad to hear of Uncle Bobs passing. He was such a kind and generous man. The memories of Crescent Beach will always be treasured. We look forward to celebrating his life. One well lived.
John and Kathleen Barry
April 27, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathy to Faith and the family. Our prayers will be with all at this most difficult time.
Mary, Dick & Family Leous
Friend
April 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Sippel family. Bob had a wonderful wit and loved the game of golf but above all his wife and family. May he rest in peace.
John Dorn
April 27, 2020
Dear Faith and all the Sippel boys, Don and I are truly saddened by Bobs passing. What a wonderful and kind man! A true Christian and wonderful neighbor. We will always remember when he stopped over and had a beer with
Don. It didnt happen a lot, but when it did he was always so special. May God bless you at this sad time. MaryBerh and Don Orsolits



Mary Orsolits
Friend
April 27, 2020
Our condolences from the Marshall family and your friends at Nickel City Sales
greg Marshall
Friend
April 27, 2020
Aunt Faith and Sippel cousins, we are sorry to hear of Uncle Bobs passing and saddened we cannot be together during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Shannon Mack
Family
April 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences to a wonderful family dedicated to helping others. Dr. and Mrs. Sippel are genuine role models for the community as they lived their lives selflessly. May all of us follow their example to love others and praise God. AMDG
Ronald Ahrens
April 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time. I will miss him very much and his visits at Crescent Gardens.
wayne ashworth
Friend
April 26, 2020
Faith and family - I'm so sorry to learn of Bob's passing. He was a giant of a man, especially in how he loved his family. Best always, The O'Connells
Peter & Andrea O'Connell
Friend
April 26, 2020
Deepest condolences from the Van Dykes. What a genuinely nice man. We will miss him with you. Prayer for you all. May flights of angels sing him to his rest!
James Van Dyke, S.J.
Friend
April 26, 2020
Faith - Betsey and I wish to extend our sincere condolences on Bobs passing. He will be missed as a husband, father, and friend of many. God bless you.
John & Betsey Tibbetts
Friend
April 26, 2020
Dear Aunt Faith and family, we are so sad to hear of Uncle Bobs passing. He was a gentle giant, large in stature and a very kind & unassuming man. We are saddened that we can not be with all of you at this time. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Love,
Patty & Tim Mack
April 26, 2020
Aunt Faith, Sipple Family, very sorry to hear of your loss. Uncle Bob was always so kind and welcoming. Our thoughts and hearts are with you all.
Erin Manhart
Family
April 26, 2020
Generations of smiles are brighter thanks to the kind and thorough care given to the children of WNY and Southern Ontario by Doctor Sippel and his staff. Thanks and blessings to his memory, and may his family know how appreciated his work truly was.
Anonymous
Friend
