Robert D. Charlesworth
Robert D. Charlesworth was born May 24, 1932, at Buffalo, New York. He was the third son of Arthur and Ethel Charlesworth (nee Gillogly) and passed away at his home on May 18, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Mr. Charlesworth graduated from Canisius High School in 1949 and following U.S. Air Force Service in the Korean War, and later duty at NSA in Washington, DC, he was honorably discharged. He then continued his education at Canisus College and the University of Buffalo. He served as a Buffalo police officer both as a patrolman and plain clothes officer from 1962 to 1966, when he resigned from the department to take a position in the U.S. Customs Service as an Special Agent. In that position he served at Buffalo, New York, Ogdensburg, New York and Rouses Point, New York. His career in Federal Service took him to Jacksonville, Florida in early 1980, as a Division Chief in the South Florida Drug Task Force. His return from Florida, took him to New Haven, Connecticut, where he served as a Senior Special Agent until his retirement from Federal Service, in November 1986. He remained in Connecticut for seven years, as an investigator for the State Bar Counsel's office, a State of Connecticut Agency. Also in Connecticut he appeared in many local stage productions. In 1995 he and his wife Barbara retired to Prescott, Arizona where he was active with the Prescott Fine Arts Association and appeared in many of their productions. He was also active with the Post 6 American Legion Color Guard which he headed up for a period of time. Mr. Charlesworth is survived by his wife, Barbara Bedell Charlesworth, of Prescott, Arizona; his children, Lisamarie Charlesworth of Vermont, Siobhan (Herbert) Caverly of Oregon, Timothy (Sue) Charlesworth of Buffalo, New York, Julia (Dennis) Charlesworth, Pamela Charlesworth (Wade)of New Hampshire, Denis Charlesworth of Rochester, New York and grandchildren Ella and Luke Charlesworth. He is also survived by Barbara's children, Terri (Dan) Gray of Reno, Nevada, Suzanne (David) MacCarty of Carson City, Nevada and Richard Gunkel of Carson City and grandchildren, Ben, Sara, Samantha, Rachel, Matthew, Maxwell and great-grandchildren, Devon, Jaxson, Liam, and Marlee Rae; his sisters, Sr. Nancy Charlesworth, SSMN and M. Suzanne Sill of Buffalo, New York; also survived him; his brothers, Arthur, Donald and Thomas Charlesworth predeceased him. The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice for their kind help at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, The Wounded Warriors
Fund, The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice
