Robert D. "Bob" Lumpy" Guenther
GUENTHER - Robert D. "Bob" "Lumpy"
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on July 21, 2020. Devoted father of David and Michael (Kristina) Guenther; cherished grandfather of Wyatt Guenther; loving son of the late Betty and Norman Guenther; dear brother of Donald (Betty), Wayne and Kathleen Guenther; cherished uncle of Tara (Steven) Eslinger, Erin (Austin) Williams and Lauren Guenther. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240, or the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
