1/1
Robert D. STIFFLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STIFFLER - Robert D.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 12, 2020, at age 75. Loving companion of Anh Tang; father of Sherry (Tom) Grimaldi, Brandy (Mark) Jenkins and Robert (Deborah Auletta) Stiffler, II; grandfather of ten grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Robert was retired from Bethlehem Steel and Home Handyman Service of Buffalo, NY. Donations to Hospice Buffalo in Robert's memory are appreciated. Share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY 14207
(716) 873-1440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kolano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved