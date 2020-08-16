STIFFLER - Robert D.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 12, 2020, at age 75. Loving companion of Anh Tang; father of Sherry (Tom) Grimaldi, Brandy (Mark) Jenkins and Robert (Deborah Auletta) Stiffler, II; grandfather of ten grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Robert was retired from Bethlehem Steel and Home Handyman Service of Buffalo, NY. Donations to Hospice Buffalo in Robert's memory are appreciated.