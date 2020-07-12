Carpenter, Jr., M.D. -
Robert E.
Age 90, of Naples, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Formerly of Buffalo, NY, he had been a Florida resident for the last 20 years. He was born October 2, 1929, in Buffalo, the son of Robert and Jessie (nee Cruise) Carpenter Sr. Dr. Carpenter earned his medical degree from the University of Buffalo's School of Medicine in 1957. He was a lifetime member of the Medical Society of the State of New York and a board-certified OB/GYN for over 40 years. Dr. Carpenter was a past president and life-time member of the American Shetland Sheepdog Association. He enjoyed showing, breeding and judging Shetland Sheepdogs. Dr. Carpenter loved cooking and making gourmet meals for family and friends. He was also a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. Dr. Carpenter is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Gail (nee Berryman) Carpenter; his beloved children, Gregory Allen Carpenter, of Washington, DC, Elizabeth (William New) Carpenter, of Beloit, WI, and Kathryn (Richard) Lang, of Naples, FL; his brother, Gordon (Barbara) Carpenter, of Easthampton, MA; and two grandchildren, Xeno New and Yuma New. A virtual memorial service will be held by the family on July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Avow Hospice, www.AvowCares.org
or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.michaeljfox.org