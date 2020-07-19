McGRATH - Robert E.

July 12, 2020. Beloved father of Robert E., Jr. (Marjorie), James P. (Laurie) Brian J. (Dawn), and Shannon S. McGrath; loving grandfather of Sean (Amanda), Elisa, Bianca, Bailey, Shane, Januarius Welch, Siena, and Kendall; great-grandfather of Carter, Finnegan, and Oliver; also survived by dear brother Martin (Peggy) McGrath; and sisters, Ann (Dave) Haettich, and Teresa (John) Gilliland; and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, sweet-tooth, DIY projects, vibrant presence, zest for travel, passion for politics, Notre Dame football and cars. Robert was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. A Private Service was held. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.







