Robert E. ORTEL
ORTEL - Robert E.
July 15, 2020, of North Collins, NY, beloved husband of the late Norine (Yochum) Ortel; loving father of Dan Ortel, Diane (Late Keith) Cross and Karen (late Thomas II) Swan; grandfather of five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother of Howard Ortel, Eleanor Hillaker, Jeanette Young, Carol Feldman and the late Esther Beyers, Ruth Seefeldt, Allen and Roy Ortel. Friends may call Friday, from 4-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 880 and member and past Commander of V.F.W. Post 8265. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
