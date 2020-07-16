ORTEL - Robert E.
July 15, 2020, of North Collins, NY, beloved husband of the late Norine (Yochum) Ortel; loving father of Dan Ortel, Diane (Late Keith) Cross and Karen (late Thomas II) Swan; grandfather of five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother of Howard Ortel, Eleanor Hillaker, Jeanette Young, Carol Feldman and the late Esther Beyers, Ruth Seefeldt, Allen and Roy Ortel. Friends may call Friday, from 4-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 880 and member and past Commander of V.F.W. Post 8265. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com