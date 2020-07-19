1/1
Dr. Robert E. WATSON
WATSON - Dr. Robert E.
Age 84, of Hamburg, July 17, 2020. Husband of Patricia (Cole) Watson; father of Mark Watson, of Allentown, PA, Michael (Patty) Watson, of Hamburg, and Tracie (Robert) Kasbucik, of Ft. Collins, CO; also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of the late Audrey Moore. A Funeral Service will be conducted Tuesday evening on July 21, 2020, at 7 PM, at the Hallmark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, NY 14075. Social distancing, along with masks, will be required to meet state law mandates for the service. If desired, memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda. (716)-532-4200



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY 14070
(716) 532-4200
