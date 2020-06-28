Robert F. WAGNER
WAGNER - Robert F.
June 25, 2020, age 81 of Elma, NY, beloved husband of the late Pearl J. (nee Oldfield) Wagner; dearest father of Brenda (Steve) Van Dick and Bridget Genovese; dear grandfather of Stephanie (Jeffrey) Hein, Noah, Megan (fiancé Brian Ziolkowski) and Paige; great grandfather of Hayden; son of the late Frank and Dorothy (nee Striet) Wagner; brother of Dorothy (Ronald) Adamczak and Dennis (Carolyn) Wagner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Wagner was an Army veteran and a retiree of Niagara Mohawk. Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
