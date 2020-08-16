SENEFELDER - Robert Francis
April 7, 2020. Beloved partner of Nicole Marie Kliest; loving father of Emma Renee Senefelder, and step-father of Ethan Scott and Aaron Jacob Mills; devoted son of the late Henry and Angeline (nee Saladino) Senefelder; dear brother of Marijean (Peter) Nichols, Henry (Lee Ellen) Senefelder, Michael (Catherine) Senefelder, Judy (Mark) Kamens; survived by many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 9 AM at St. Amelia's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.