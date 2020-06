ZIELINSKI - Robert GaryJune 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Harb) Zielinski; dearest father of Robert Jr. and Joshua; son of Susan (Gerald) Rusinski; also survived by 3 sisters. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) Saturday, from 2-6 PM, with the Trisagion Liturgy at 5:30PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations and face coverings will be observed. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com