Robert H. FLEISCHMAN
FLEISCHMAN - Robert H.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal life Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Marie T. (nee Smolen) Fleischman; loving father of Michele (Dave) Beck, Robert (Tracy) Fleischman and Jackie (Gabe) Palumbo; proud grandfather of Corey, Jessica, Matthew, Amber and Kaysy; dear brother of Ruth Stolzenberg, Linda Fleischman, and the late William (Laurie) Fleischman, Judy Kellar, and Donald Fleischman; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.) for a Memorial Mass celebrated FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, at 9:30 AM. Robert was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Senior Server at OLC Church and was a member of Stephen Sikora Post 1322 American Legion and OLC Holy Name Society. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Robert's honor to OLC Garden Fund or Stephen Sikora Post. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (716) 692-0271.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-0271
