Robert H. JACKSON Sr.
JACKSON - Robert H., Sr.
Entered into eternal rest July 6, 2020. Loving husband of Diane (nee Troxler) Jackson; father of Lynn R. (the late Stephen) Perry, autumne S. and Robert H. (Constance) Jackson, Jr.; also survived by seven grandchildren, a host of other relatives and cherished friends. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 PM-5 PM, where funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 AM. Rev. George DuBois officiating. Interment forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
