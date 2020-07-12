JACKSON - Robert H., Sr.
Entered into eternal rest July 6, 2020. Loving husband of Diane (nee Troxler) Jackson; father of Lynn R. (the late Stephen) Perry, autumne S. and Robert H. (Constance) Jackson, Jr.; also survived by seven grandchildren, a host of other relatives and cherished friends. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 PM-5 PM, where funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 AM. Rev. George DuBois officiating. Interment forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneral.com