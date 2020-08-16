WINDSOR - Robert H. "Bob"

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on August 9, 2020, at age 77. Beloved husband of 55 years, to Sherry (nee Dommell) Windsor; devoted father of Robert (John) and Jennifer (Michele) Windsor; cherished grandfather of Gabriella; adored great-grandfather of Vincent; loving son of the late Natalie and Henry Widzinski; dear brother of Nancy Ann (Joel) Shinder; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Bob was the longtime owner of Frances Bridal Shop, Budget Bride, and Benton Bridal Shop. No prior visitation. Services private. Arrangements by JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store