Robert J. EVANS
EVANS - Robert J.
Of Derby, NY, August 2, 2020, beloved husband of Carol Evans; loving father of Dawn (late Phil) Swatsworth, Robert (Melanie) Evans Jr. and Bill (Terra) Evans; brother of Jim (Sue Anne) Evans and Joan Niajadlik; grandfather of Rebecca (Steve), Nicole Swatsworth, Darian, Zachary and Ashley Evans; great-grandfather of Carter John. Friends may call Tuesday, from 4-8, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg, NY.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
