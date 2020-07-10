1/
Robert J. ORZESZEK
ORZESZEK - Robert J.
July 8, 2020, of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of Viola (Wieczorek) Orzeszek; dearest father of Ronald (Patricia), James, Susan, Denise and Carol (Mike) Igla; survived by eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, July 12th, from 5-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM, in St. Andrews RC Church, Sloan. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
