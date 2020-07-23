1/1
Robert J. SHEVLET Sr.
SHEVLET - Robert J., Sr.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 20, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of 43 years to Kathy (nee DeLuca) Shevlet; devoted father of Robert (Kelly) Shevlet Jr.; step-father of the late Christopher Kopcho; cherished papa of Gianna, Robert III, Ayla, Jenna and Olivia; loving son of Jack Shevlet and the late Lois Tramp; dear brother of Debbie Acosta; fond uncle of Casey Acosta. Bob was the owner of Shevlet Enterprise, Inc., since 1977, and was an avid street rod enthusiast and car collector. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday and Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
