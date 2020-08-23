1/1
Robert J. VARA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VARA - Robert J.
Entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Angelo and Margaret (Provino) Vara; survived by many loving cousins and friends. Robert previously was a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels and for TCT Prayer Center. He was known as "Bob Elvis" by friends and family because of his love in entertaining and singing, primarily Elvis Presley music for his fellow residents at Absolute Care and at Seneca Nursing Home. He loved animals, especially dogs. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 10 AM, at the Evangel Assembly of God Church, 8180 Greiner Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend. Face coverings are required. Please visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home
5363 Genesee Street
Bowmansville, NY 14026
7166833810
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved