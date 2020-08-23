VARA - Robert J.
Entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Angelo and Margaret (Provino) Vara; survived by many loving cousins and friends. Robert previously was a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels and for TCT Prayer Center. He was known as "Bob Elvis" by friends and family because of his love in entertaining and singing, primarily Elvis Presley music for his fellow residents at Absolute Care and at Seneca Nursing Home. He loved animals, especially dogs. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 10 AM, at the Evangel Assembly of God Church, 8180 Greiner Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend. Face coverings are required. Please visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com