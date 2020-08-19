ANTES - Robert L.
Of Lancaster, NY, April 19, 2020.Beloved husband of Anne (nee Scarsella) and the late Marion; father of James, Ronald and Thomas; loving stepfather of Mike (Susan) Hosking, Donna Hosking and Gary (Shirley) Hosking; loving grandfather and great-grandfather; brother of Dick and the late Jack Antes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning, at 11 AM. Your online condolences may be offered at www.wendelandloecherinc.com