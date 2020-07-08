COOK - Robert L., Sr.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Fiegl) Cook; devoted father of Robert L., Jr. (Jill) Cook, Peter (Kristen) Cook, Douglas (Lavinia) Cook, Julie (Edward) Morrison and Joseph (Dawn) Cook; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren; loving son of the late Lawrence and Ethel Cook; dear brother of the late Paul (Susan) Cook. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Friday at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Robert was a retired Industrial Arts Teacher with the Gowanda School District. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com