DEPOVELO - Robert L.

Of Brant, NY, August 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldine Depovelo; loving father of Dana (David) Hughes and Scott Depovelo; brother of Kenneth Depovelo; grandfather of Dillon, Dalton and Devon Hughes. Friends may call Sunday, from 2-6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. MAIN ST., ANGOLA, where prayers will be held Monday, at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:30 AM, in St. Anthony's RC Church, Farnham, NY. Bob was a Life Member of the Brant Volunteer Fire Department.







