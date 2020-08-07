1/1
Robert L. DEPOVELO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEPOVELO - Robert L.
Of Brant, NY, August 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldine Depovelo; loving father of Dana (David) Hughes and Scott Depovelo; brother of Kenneth Depovelo; grandfather of Dillon, Dalton and Devon Hughes. Friends may call Sunday, from 2-6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. MAIN ST., ANGOLA, where prayers will be held Monday, at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:30 AM, in St. Anthony's RC Church, Farnham, NY. Bob was a Life Member of the Brant Volunteer Fire Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved