SIMPSON - Robert L.
Departed this life Friday, June 26, 2020. He leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends 11 AM Friday at Linwood Church of Christ, 2523 Main St. Funeral to follow at 12 PM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations and a mask must be worn at all times. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckhm St. www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com