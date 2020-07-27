1/
Robert M. JACKSON
JACKSON - Robert M.
Of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 24, 2020. Beloved life partner of Kim Metzger; proud stepdad of Sherri (Dan) Blank and Jim (Diana) Metzger; loving grandfather of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear son of the late Robert and Mary Jackson Sr. Bob was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Amelia Church
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
