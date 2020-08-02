1/1
Robert M. KEMP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEMP - Robert M.
July 25, 2020, age 63, beloved husband of Susan (nee Elsaesser) Kemp; son of the late Walter and Janette (nee Johnson) Kemp; cherished father of Jessica Lindemuth, Michael (Maria Silluzio) Kemp and Christin (Marc) Raymond; loving grandfather of Ashley, Sebastian and two great-granddaughters; brother of William (Patricia) Kemp and the late Walter Kemp; son-in-law of Dorothea and the late Richard Elsaesser; brother-in-law of Richard (Susan) Elsaesser, Robert (Mary) Elsaesser and Patricia (George) Sawrischenski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved