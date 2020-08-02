KEMP - Robert M.
July 25, 2020, age 63, beloved husband of Susan (nee Elsaesser) Kemp; son of the late Walter and Janette (nee Johnson) Kemp; cherished father of Jessica Lindemuth, Michael (Maria Silluzio) Kemp and Christin (Marc) Raymond; loving grandfather of Ashley, Sebastian and two great-granddaughters; brother of William (Patricia) Kemp and the late Walter Kemp; son-in-law of Dorothea and the late Richard Elsaesser; brother-in-law of Richard (Susan) Elsaesser, Robert (Mary) Elsaesser and Patricia (George) Sawrischenski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com