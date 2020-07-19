1/1
Robert M. "Bobby" STANTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanton - Robert M. "Bobby"
Suddenly, July 15, 2020, of Lake View, NY. Beloved son of Robert J. and Deanne (nee Coppola) Stanton; devoted brother of Kaitlyn (Rob) Raab; cherished grandson of Mary Susan and late Anthony Coppola, and late Jack and late Ann Stanton; loving uncle of Teagan Raab; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Bobby's memory may be made to Save the Michaels or Horizon Village. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Please make online donations or condolences through www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved