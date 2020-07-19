Stanton - Robert M. "Bobby"
Suddenly, July 15, 2020, of Lake View, NY. Beloved son of Robert J. and Deanne (nee Coppola) Stanton; devoted brother of Kaitlyn (Rob) Raab; cherished grandson of Mary Susan and late Anthony Coppola, and late Jack and late Ann Stanton; loving uncle of Teagan Raab; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Bobby's memory may be made to Save the Michaels or Horizon Village. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Please make online donations or condolences through www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
