Robert MacPHERSON
MacPHERSON - Robert
Passed away August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of late Eda (Christofannilli) MacPherson; father of Frank MacPherson, Christine Bieler and the late Richard (Gail) MacPherson; loving grandfather of Justin, Sean, Heather and Scott MacPherson, Kaylee and Emily Barger and Hunter Bieler and also survived by many great-grandchildren; brother of the late Richard McPherson. Friends and family may call Thursday from 4-7:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. With the current 33% capacity restrictions, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for comfort and support to the family and your patience in following these mandated restrictions. Mr. MacPherson was a member of the National Rifle Assoc. and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
