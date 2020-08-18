ENGEL - Robert P. "Bob"

Of Clarence, NY, Died August 14, 2020, from lung cancer. Partner of Anne Abraham; dear father of Andrew (Kathryn), Amber (Paul), Brian (Erin), and Danielle; grandfather of Cecelia, Gunnar, Lola, and Barrett; brother of Patricia; preceded in death by his father, Regis; mother Jennie; and several beloved aunts and uncles. Friends may call at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main Street, Clarence, where the family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM, with NYS and County guidelines followed (ENTER AT BACK DOOR, MASKS REQUIRED). Please assemble 11 o'clock Friday morning at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Williamsville for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or Hospice Buffalo, Inc., and giving extra love to your dogs.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store