1/1
Robert P. "Bob" ENGEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENGEL - Robert P. "Bob"
Of Clarence, NY, Died August 14, 2020, from lung cancer. Partner of Anne Abraham; dear father of Andrew (Kathryn), Amber (Paul), Brian (Erin), and Danielle; grandfather of Cecelia, Gunnar, Lola, and Barrett; brother of Patricia; preceded in death by his father, Regis; mother Jennie; and several beloved aunts and uncles. Friends may call at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main Street, Clarence, where the family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM, with NYS and County guidelines followed (ENTER AT BACK DOOR, MASKS REQUIRED). Please assemble 11 o'clock Friday morning at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Williamsville for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or Hospice Buffalo, Inc., and giving extra love to your dogs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14031
(716) 759-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shepard Bros. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved