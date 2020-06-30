KRAKOWIAK - Robert R.

June 28, 2020, age 85, passed away peacefully at his Cheektowaga home with his wife by his side. Beloved husband of 63 beautiful years to Patricia A. (nee Moulin) Krakowiak; son of the late Michael and Julia (nee Czech) Krakowiak; he was the proud father of Susan (Philip) Janiszewski, Joanne Halvorson, Carol (Kenneth) Brauza and Michael (Barbara) Krakowiak; loving grandfather of Scott (Karen), Karen and John Janiszewski, Matthew Krakowiak, Nicole (Bryan) Crook and Sarah Brauza; and 3 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday "Today", June 30th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd., (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Robert was an auto body painter at Gillogly Chevrolet for over 40 years. He loved to camp and travel the country with both his wife and family. Robert was a longtime member of the Cheektowaga Seniors.







