Robert SWANSON

SWANSON - Robert
Passed away in Buffalo, New York, on July 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his three daughters, Joy Swanson-Harris (Gus), Elizabeth Swanson (Jeff), Liza Hannah (William); grandchildren, Sasha (Will) Tasha (Nicole), Latrell, Tyler, Genesis, Aaron, Lyrick, Cadence; great-grandfather to Baby William, and special friend to Linda Akbar. He leaves behind a host of friends and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Union Springs, AL, at a later date. Condolences can be shared online at www.eriecountycremationservice.com