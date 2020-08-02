BLANKENBERG - Robert W., Jr.
Of Springville, NY, July 31, 2020. Beloved fiancé of Lyndsay M. Kearney; dearest father of Alayna Rae Blankenberg; son of Robert W. Blankenberg, Sr. and Cheri A. Roehner; brother of Jonathan and Emily Blankenberg; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org
. Mr. Blankenberg was a U.S. Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com