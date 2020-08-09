BLANKENBERG - Robert W., Jr.
Unexpectedly July 31, 2020. Beloved son of Cheri A. Roehner and Robert W. Blankenberg Sr.; loving grandson of Raymond D. Roehner; Father of Alayna Rae Blankenberg; brother of Jonathan and Emily Blankenberg; fiancé of Lyndsay M. Kearney; also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Robert served as a Combat Medic for the U.S. Army in the Operation Iraqi Freedom War, having received several medals. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the woundedwarriorproject.org