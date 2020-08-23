1/1
Rodney E. BENNETT
Bennett - Rodney E.
Of West Seneca, NY. August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Jean. Cherished father to Rod (Leah) and Marty (Mary). Loving grandfather to six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rodney was the Administrative Manager at Westvaco for 38 years. He bravely served in the army during the Korean War era. He was a lifetime member of the West Seneca Lions Club, Purchasing Agents Association and National Association of Accountants. He was also a lifetime blood donor of 37 pints. In lieu of flowers, donations may be shared to Hospice Buffalo. A private funeral service is being held by the immediate family. Arrangements made by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
