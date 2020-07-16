RONALD - Roger Allan, M.D.
July 14, 2020, beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Long) Ronald; dearest father of late David Ronald and Craig Ronald; treasured father-in-law to Cheryl and Kellie; devoted grandfather of Jessica (Sam) Miller, Steven, Colin and Kyle Ronald; great-grandfather to Levi, Laina, Claire and Stella; also survived by many loving cousins including Gary, Susan, Tom, Tim and Ken. Roger was a graduate of Syracuse University. He then served his country as an intelligence officer in the US Air Force. After his discharge he attended the University of Buffalo where he obtained his medical degree. Dr. Ronald first worked in a private practice in Orchard Park and then worked at the Veterans Hospital in Buffalo where he was the Chief of Internal Medicine. Roger was an avid sportsman in fishing, hunting and shooting. He was a proud member of the Hamburg and Rochester-Brooks Gun Clubs where he especially enjoyed skeet, trap and shooting sporting clays with his shooting buddies Ed & George. At one point, he was the NYS Champion for sporting clays in his age group. Roger was also a devoted skier, continuing to ski into his 80's at Holiday Valley. If so desired, donations in Dr. Ronald's memory may be made to the ALS Association of WNY or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Funeral services held privately. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com