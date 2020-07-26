ANDREWS - Roger H.
July 15, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Husband of the late Jean (Lasal) Andrews; beloved father of Ronald (Kathy) Andrews, the late Donald (late Karen) Andrews and late Robert (Mary Jane) Andrews; loving grandfather of Jonathan (Tricia) Andrews, Jennifer (Chris) McCarron, Courtney (Justin) Wahowski, and Nicole Zarkovich; dear great-grandfather of Derek, Sean Andrews. Ella, Averie Wahowski, Devon, Nicolas and McKenzie Zarkovich; son of the late Howard and Althea (Lasal) Andrews; brother of the late Lorraine and late Norman (Dolly) Andrews. Roger was a WWII Army Air Corps Pilot. He was a Foreman for the NYS Canal System in Lockport, NY. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Clarence Centre Cemetery.