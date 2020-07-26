1/1
Roger H. ANDREWS
ANDREWS - Roger H.
July 15, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Husband of the late Jean (Lasal) Andrews; beloved father of Ronald (Kathy) Andrews, the late Donald (late Karen) Andrews and late Robert (Mary Jane) Andrews; loving grandfather of Jonathan (Tricia) Andrews, Jennifer (Chris) McCarron, Courtney (Justin) Wahowski, and Nicole Zarkovich; dear great-grandfather of Derek, Sean Andrews. Ella, Averie Wahowski, Devon, Nicolas and McKenzie Zarkovich; son of the late Howard and Althea (Lasal) Andrews; brother of the late Lorraine and late Norman (Dolly) Andrews. Roger was a WWII Army Air Corps Pilot. He was a Foreman for the NYS Canal System in Lockport, NY. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Clarence Centre Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14031
(716) 759-6891
