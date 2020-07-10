1/
Roman GROCHOWINA
Grochowina - Roman
July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Florence (nee Nowaczyk); devoted father of Cynthia (Kevin) Foy and Joseph Grochowina; dear son of the late Joseph and Rozalia (nee Wrona) Grochowina; loving brother-in-law of Arline Nowaczyk; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Visitation at the Buszka Funeral Home, Inc., 2005 Clinton Street (Cor.S-Ogden) Friday from 4 ~ 7 PM. Memorials in Roman's name may be made to Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat's Church (20 Peoria Ave.) Saturday at 9:30 AM; (please assemble at Church.) Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 10, 2020.
